Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $839.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $26,267.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,998.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 57,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.