Dynamite Tops One Day Trading Volume of $113,373.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001300 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $242,505.77 and approximately $113,373.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 787,999 coins and its circulating supply is 377,162 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

