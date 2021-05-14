Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) PT Raised to $58.00 at Scotiabank

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DYNDF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Dye & Durham in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

OTCMKTS:DYNDF traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.96. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.