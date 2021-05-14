Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Dycom Industries reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on DY shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $90.35 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.18 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,909.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

