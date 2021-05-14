Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18 million-$18 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.50 million.
Duos Technologies Group stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,289. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. Duos Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $13.30.
About Duos Technologies Group
