Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.82.

DRETF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS DRETF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $18.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.7932 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.63%.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

