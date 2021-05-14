Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Trading Down 9.8% Following Weak Earnings

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) was down 9.8% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20. Approximately 4,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 249,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.24 million. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DFH shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFH. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $16,784,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,388,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

