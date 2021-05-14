DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $73.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DKNG. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.12.

DKNG opened at $40.99 on Monday. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

