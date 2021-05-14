dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $201.50

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 201.50 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 200.50 ($2.62), with a volume of 184771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.40 ($2.51).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 178.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 166.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The firm has a market cap of £584.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

