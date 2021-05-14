DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Upgraded to Buy at Truist Securities

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) was upgraded by Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $185.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $180.00. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.11.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $115.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.41. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $10,778,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $741,000.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.