DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Issues Earnings Results

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DoorDash stock traded up $25.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.07. 15,255,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,123. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.41.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,608,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923 over the last 90 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.94.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

