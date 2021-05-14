DomRaider 1-Day Volume Tops $8,817.00 (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, DomRaider has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One DomRaider coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. DomRaider has a total market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $8,817.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DomRaider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00090488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00020508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $557.76 or 0.01098962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00071882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00113728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00063747 BTC.

DomRaider Coin Profile

DRT is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

DomRaider Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.