Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $485.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $455.00 to $485.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $430.93.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $6.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $428.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,410. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $397.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.07. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $447.50. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,634,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $184,108,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,010,000 after buying an additional 280,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after buying an additional 202,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

