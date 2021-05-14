DOGEFI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $350,301.00 (DOGEFI)

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. One DOGEFI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00006940 BTC on exchanges. DOGEFI has a market cap of $3.50 million and $350,301.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DOGEFI has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00090133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.10 or 0.00601579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.45 or 0.00233104 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.74 or 0.01132799 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.54 or 0.01207828 BTC.

About DOGEFI

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. DOGEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@DOGEFI . The official website for DOGEFI is dogefi.army . DOGEFI’s official Twitter account is @DOGEFI_army and its Facebook page is accessible here

DOGEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

