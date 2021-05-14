Doge Token Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (DOGET)

Doge Token (CURRENCY:DOGET) traded down 99.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. Doge Token has a total market cap of $150,881.52 and $1.46 million worth of Doge Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doge Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Doge Token has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Doge Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.44 or 0.00631620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00081307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.67 or 0.00239832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004882 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $616.66 or 0.01215508 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00037338 BTC.

About Doge Token

Doge Token’s total supply is 9,996,778,208 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,233,750 coins. The official website for Doge Token is doge-token.com . Doge Token’s official Twitter account is @DOGE_TOKEN

Doge Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doge Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doge Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doge Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doge Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doge Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.