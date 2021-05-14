DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $1,801,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $180.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.35.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Wolfe Research began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

