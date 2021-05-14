Dock 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.88 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Dock coin can now be bought for about $0.0979 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a total market cap of $67.25 million and $9.88 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dock has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00090488 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00084196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00020508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.76 or 0.01098962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00071882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00113728 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,639,339 coins and its circulating supply is 686,914,993 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

