Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diversified Royalty had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%.

OTCMKTS:BEVFF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Diversified Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $246.75 million, a P/E ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from $2.60 to $2.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.