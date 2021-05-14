Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,535,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WFH opened at $67.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.34. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45.

