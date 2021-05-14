Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 430,287 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,827,427 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 430,287 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Old National Bancorp worth $195,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB opened at $19.44 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

