Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $180.85 Million Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,755,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $180,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,003,276 shares of company stock worth $671,623,337 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $53.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.73.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

