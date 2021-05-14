Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,699,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $182,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,274 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 161,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 531,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,901,000 after buying an additional 41,766 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $47.20 and a 52 week high of $79.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

