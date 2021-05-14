Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 14,866 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,176,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.27% of Bunge worth $208,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Bunge by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 67,888 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,918,000 after acquiring an additional 146,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

BG stock opened at $89.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.68.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In other news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.