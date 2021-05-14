Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 14,528 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,178,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $200,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,874,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,586,000 after acquiring an additional 402,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,688,000 after acquiring an additional 189,410 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,666,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 104,316 shares during the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $41.89.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In related news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,864,290.12. Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $233,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at $406,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

