Digitex Futures Trading 3.5% Higher This Week (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Digitex Futures coin can now be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00087796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00020458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.71 or 0.01043888 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00067056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00110643 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00060348 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Coin Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

