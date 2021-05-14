DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Down 5.3%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.43 and last traded at $35.43. 7,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 560,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.36.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $13,060,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $1,245,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $4,207,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

