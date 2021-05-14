Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Diginex stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.29 million, a PE ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. Diginex has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

Get Diginex alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diginex in the first quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex during the first quarter worth $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diginex by 435.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 10.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.