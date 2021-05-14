Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,942,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,130 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $120,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UGI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in UGI by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of UGI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UGI opened at $45.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.48. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

