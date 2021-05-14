Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,161,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $241,988,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of VZ opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $243.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

