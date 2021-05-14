Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,964,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,444 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises approximately 1.6% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $406,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 37,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 540,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,496,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 111,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Truist Financial stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average of $52.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

