Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,744,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 946,586 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.54% of MetLife worth $288,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MetLife by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MET stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

