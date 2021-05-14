Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 116,752 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,094,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,752 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.19% of Stericycle worth $73,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Stericycle by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Stericycle by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

SRCL stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

