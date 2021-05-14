Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 176,198 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,064,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 176,198 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.9% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $726,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

ABT opened at $117.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.77 and a 200-day moving average of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

