Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,600 by Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s current price.

DGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,387.81 ($44.26).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,303.50 ($43.16) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,169.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,981.06. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,326 ($43.45). The firm has a market cap of £77.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 262 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders have acquired 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288 over the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

