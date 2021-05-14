Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,540 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DGE. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,405.31 ($44.49).

Get Diageo alerts:

LON:DGE traded up GBX 29.50 ($0.39) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,333 ($43.55). The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,597. The company has a market cap of £77.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,169.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,981.06. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,377.50 ($44.13).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders acquired 270 shares of company stock valued at $852,288 in the last ninety days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.