Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on Dexterra Group from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HZNOF remained flat at $$4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

