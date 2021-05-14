Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 54.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,638 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 52,479 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

