Deutsche Telekom’s (DTE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DTE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €21.14 ($24.87).

FRA DTE opened at €16.62 ($19.55) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.34. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

