Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

DLAKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Commerzbank lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 60.12% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

