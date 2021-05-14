Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.16 ($10.78).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SDF opened at €10.10 ($11.88) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.46. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 12-month high of €10.44 ($12.28).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.