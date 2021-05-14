Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $118.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $93.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.03. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,253 shares of company stock valued at $8,163,413. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 442,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,645 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,251,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.