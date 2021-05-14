Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $161.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XPO. Oppenheimer upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.23.

XPO opened at $142.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.59. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $149.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.19, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,168,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

