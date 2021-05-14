Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £102 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £102 ($133.26) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,852 ($102.59) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,432.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,554.59. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52-week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a market capitalization of £103.08 billion and a PE ratio of 35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.