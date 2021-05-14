Desjardins Increases Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$17.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SMMCF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

OTCMKTS:SMMCF remained flat at $$13.14 during midday trading on Friday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $13.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.