Desjardins Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $6.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TD. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark restated a “na” rating and set a C$82.00 target price (down previously from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$81.43.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$87.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$158.26 billion and a PE ratio of 13.20. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$54.56 and a 1 year high of C$87.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$83.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$75.34.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.94%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.