DePay Hits One Day Volume of $1.24 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. DePay has a market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DePay has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.85 or 0.00007762 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.41 or 0.00662839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00081798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.41 or 0.00230908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $611.54 or 0.01234269 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $515.61 or 0.01040667 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,708,951 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

