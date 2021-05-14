Dennis Reilly Purchases 20,000 Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) CFO Dennis Reilly bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,013.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dennis Reilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00.

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

