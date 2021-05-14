Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.02

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.02 and traded as high as C$1.40. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 2,414,633 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DML. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.70 target price on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.03.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 91,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$139,603.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,560.26. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 471,200 shares of company stock valued at $674,959.

Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

