Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $836.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 2.16. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.81.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 103.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Denison Mines by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

