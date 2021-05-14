Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) shares traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.44 and last traded at $51.44. 1,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 813,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter worth about $172,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

